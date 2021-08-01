Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Sat. July 17, 2021
Listen to the Sat. July 17, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/10 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the aftermath of the unrest in the Republic of South Africa where the government and other political and labor forces are working to stabilize the country; Burkina Faso is still battling rebel groups amid other social and economic challenges; the wife of the slain Haitian President Jovenal Moise has returned to the troubled Caribbean island-nation; and the United States says it has exported its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to the African continent.
In the second and third hours we look in-depth at the circumstances surrounding the recent unrest in South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and other political leaders are visiting impacted areas in an effort to calm the uncertainty within the population of 60 million people.
