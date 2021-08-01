Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV on the Security Situation in South Africa
The video file of this interview can be accessed at the following website: Dozens arrested as violence surges in South Africa over Zuma jailing | Urmedium
In the present situation violence is taking place where several have been killed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence particularly amid the escalation in the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic impacting highly populated centers in Gauteng Province.
Over 13,000 are currently hospitalized with coronavirus while the economic impact has created more unemployment and social unrest.
This report aired live on Mon. July 12, 2021.
