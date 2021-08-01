Sunday, August 01, 2021

Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV on the Security Situation in South Africa

Watch this worldwide television news network interview  with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the current security situation in the Republic of South Africa where supporters of former President Jacob Zuma have protested his arrest and detention for contempt of court.

The video file of this interview can be accessed at the following website: Dozens arrested as violence surges in South Africa over Zuma jailing | Urmedium 

In the present situation violence is taking place where several have been killed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence particularly amid the escalation in the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic impacting highly populated centers in Gauteng Province. 

Over 13,000 are currently hospitalized with coronavirus while the economic impact has created more unemployment and social unrest. 

This report aired live on Mon. July 12, 2021.

