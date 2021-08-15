Some Powers Struggling to Replicate ‘Arab Spring’ in Horn
August 14, 2021
BY BILAL DERSO
ADDIS ABABA – Getting preoccupied with a daydream of installing puppet governments in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia, to control the Horn of Africa’s immense geopolitical and economic importance, and fearing China’s growing positive influence in the region, the West is employing interventionist approach, a report indicated.
As to a research report issued recently, the Biden Administration has been executing a more interventionist strategy in relations with the East African nations in general and with Ethiopia in particular. To this end, the Democrats assigned two individuals with vast experiences of orchestrating the Arab Spring and destabilizing Syria, Egypt, Tunisia and Libya.
Accordingly, the two masterminds of Arab Spring, Jeffrey Feltman and Volker Perthes of Germany are assigned as the U.S. Special Envoy for Horn of Africa and the UN Special Representative for Sudan respectively as instruments of the West’s hidden agenda. The individuals are infamous for the destabilization of Lebanon and Syria and have close association with the CIA, an intelligence wing of the U.S. Government.
The French strategy analyst Terry Mesen accused Feltman, while serving U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, orchestrating the assassination of the country’s then Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. “Feltman was behind in Arab uprisings from Cairo to Tripoli and the whole East Africa and he collaborated with the global terrorist group ISIS to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,” the analyst added.
The report further highlighted that the appointees have also been working tirelessly to incite Arab Spring-like disorders in the Horn of Africa with a view to installing puppet governments that will be answerable to the West’s interest.
The remark the Special Envoy made about Ethiopia shortly after his appointment manifests his agenda for the country and the Horn at large. “Ethiopia has 110 million people,” he said. “If the tensions in Ethiopia would result in a widespread civil conflict that goes beyond Tigray, Syria will look like child’s play by comparison.”
China’s growing presence in Africa, utilization of Suez Canal to international trade and its warming friendship with Egypt poses a threat to Feltman and make him a regime change rather than a diplomat in the Horn of Africa, the French analyst elaborated.
Noting the West’s longstanding strategy of destabilizing East Africa, the report said that attempts to utilize Ethiopia’s widespread change to ensure their national interests have not resulted in the desired outcomes. By the same token, the reform government’s principled stance in the construction and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) discomforts some global powers.
Cognizant of Ethiopia’s current government is ‘too nationalist’ to embrace direct orders, the West is looking for other alternatives and seeking the resurrection of TPLF to reinstate a client state. Hence, they have been utilizing corporate news media companies and global institutions to present the criminal faction as a victim thereby drawing international pressure and sanction against the Ethiopian government, the report remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald August 14/2021
