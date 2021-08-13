Terrorist TPLF Commits Atrocities Using Influx of Civilians
August 13, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – Office of the Prime Minister disclosed that the terrorist TPLF is committing atrocities in Afar and Amhara states using influx of civilians.
In yesterday’s press briefing, Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Press Secretary Billene Seyoum stated that following the enactment of the unilateral ceasefire by the federal government, the terrorist TPLF have been sending influx of civilians to the Afar and Amhara states aimed at attacking, killing, raping looting and pillaging communities in the aforementioned states.
She added that the terrorist TPLF attacked civilians, including women and children in Galicoma Kebele within the Afar state, at a health center and school that was being used to shelter Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
As to her, stockpile of food that had been reserved for humanitarian assistance had also been destroyed by this terrorist group.
She further indicated that: “ Displaced communities due to the terrorist TPLF aggression and belligerence in the Afar and Amhara states that we have witnessed over the past weeks also do need humanitarian assistance, although they’re not getting enough attention by the broader international community, which seems to be only focused on one area of the need for humanitarian assistance.”
Nevertheless, the government is working to cover this gap and is providing support of food and non-food items already also with an agreement in the pipeline for the WFP to support existing and additional IDPs with necessary humanitarian assistance, she noted.
Regarding humanitarian assistance in Tigray, she reported that 277 trucks of humanitarian assistance have so far entered Tigray state.
She also reported that there are over ten different international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies that are active in assistance efforts covering 79 woredas in the state, while the federal government also continues to provide humanitarian assistance in 14 woredas in the western part through the federal Disaster Risk Management Commission.
Regarding the August 10 statement issued by the Office, she explained that as the terrorist TPLF aggressions continue unabated in the Amhara and the Afar States , the federal government and the people of Ethiopia in are being forced to employ all means to defend and their communities.
“The statement is therefore meant that the government and people of Ethiopia together will employ all means necessary to prevent the terrorist TPLF from spiraling the country into further instability.”
So in this light, the statement is a national call to all Ethiopians in the country and abroad to saving a nation from the overt declaration of war by the terrorist TPLF to disintegrate the country, she said.
According to her, a call has also been made to eligible Ethiopians to join the defense forces, while others are being called upon to organize at every level and protect their cities, towns, communities, villages, and neighborhoods.
The international media continued mischaracterizing the statement as if the call is against the Tigray people or Tigray forces. There are no Tigray forces, but the TPLF force which is a terrorist organization designated by the House of People’s Representatives, she opined. She reiterated that the battle is not with Tigray but with the terrorist forces that have found hiding in Tigray. “Hence, we are battling to liberate the people of Tigray that are being used as an instrument by TPLF and the whole of Ethiopia from the terrorist group and to maintain the peace and unity of our country,” she also stated.
The Ethiopian Herald August 13/2021
