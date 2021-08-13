Amnesty Senior Advisor Admits Lies on Reports
August 13, 2021
BY STAFF REPORTER
ADDIS ABABA – Amnesty International Senior Crisis Adviser Donatella Rovera admitted that the organization’s reports related to genocide, mass rape and mercenary in Africa are largely based on myths aimed to delegitimize targeted governments.
“We Amnesty International and my colleagues had exerted a great time and effort investigating these allegations and we were not found any evidence proving that such things are taking place especially during the intervention in the Libya crisis.”
In the western capitals public opinion gets credence to these reports of genocide, mass rapes and mercenaries, it was learned.
“These three myths are what they are because of all the work carried out by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other organizations. After we spent time and efforts to investigate these allegations, we found no evidence that any of these had taken place. But the fact is that these reports had a very strong impact,” Rovera elaborated.
The reports and accusations are necessary as a collective memory as a justification for the intervention in Libya. But five years after the war, in September 2016, an explosive report totally unknown to the general public contradicts the official version, it was noticed.
By the same token, the then UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chairman Crispin Blunt said that accusations on Muammar Gaddafi related to civilians massacre in Benghazi was not proven by evidence.
The Ethiopian Herald August 13/2021
