Terrorist TPLF, Shene Alliance Showcases Failure: Political Actors
August 13, 2021
BY TAMERU REGASA
ADDIS ABABA—Political actors have stated that the revealing of TPLF and Shene alliance manifests the failure of the two terrorist groups.
Oromia state of security Bureau advisor Col. Abebe Geresu said that TPLF has been attacking various people because of their ethnic identities through deploying Shene armed force repeatedly at different times.
He underscored that currently Shene terrorist group has no capacity to fight against government troops to achieve its destructive goals and the state community in collaboration with government have been dismissing the group.
He stressed that the group has been totally paralyzed and it is unable to enhance the terror act stating that many of its troops had been arrested and some of them were killed by government security organs and the law enforcement measures undertaken in the areas they are operating .
He stated that now the power of the group is only on its mouth adding that the group revealed its coalition with TPLF group to create psychological war against the people of Ethiopia.
Oromia Prosperity Party communication Head Taye Dendea on his self said that the alliance announcement of the two groups is not new thing adding that the groups have been committing the terror act in supporting each other in different ways by fabricating ethnic based conflicts.
He underscored that before it launch attacking national defense force ,TPLF have been organizing and supporting shene in providing different logistic for the group. Now since both of the groups have no any public support they have no power to achieve their goal.
He stressed that on one part the announcement of the coalition of the two terrorist group enable Ethiopian people especially Oromo community to know the enmity of Shene group in its coalition with TPLF.
The two groups’ leaders have expressed their readiness to make a coalition though the details are not clearly put.
The Ethiopian Herald August 13/2021
