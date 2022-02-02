Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Jan. 23, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the program, go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/23 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the how the struggle against colonialism and for Pan-Africanism merge; Sudan can only achieve peace in the aftermath of the removal of the military junta; the military regime in Mali has held a state funeral for the ousted president overthrown in a coup during 2020; and Senegal is holding its local governmental elections in the West African state.
In the second hour we pay tribute to the legendary Paul L. Robeson on the 46th anniversary of his transition.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues taking place in Africa and around the world.
