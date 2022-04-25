25 Killed In Fresh Attacks On Benue Villages
By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Daily Trust
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 17:37:25 GMT
At least 25 people were killed in attacks on several villages in three Local Government Areas of Benue State, on Tuesday morning.
Our correspondent reports that villages in the three Local Government Areas of Guma, Logo and Tarka came under severe gunfire between 8pm on Monday night and 3am on Tuesday in what appeared to be a coordinated siege by invaders.
It was learnt that 15 corpses were recovered from the Tyotugh community in Tarka LGA while nine were recovered from Guma and one, a traditional ruler from Logo.
Villagers said the figures could be higher as the search for missing persons was still ongoing at the time of this report.
Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, confirmed to our correspondent that seven people were killed in one swoop at Tse-Sumaka village near branch Umenger in Mbadwem council ward of Guma.
The Special Adviser on Security to the Benue State governor, Lt Col. Paul Hemba (Rtd), told our correspondent on the telephone that the total figures of death recorded so far could be higher than 25 as efforts are ongoing to trace missing persons.
“Those incidents actually happened in Guma, Logo and Tarka. Nine corpses were recovered from Guma, In Tarka, where I am just coming from with the commissioner of police and commander of 72 the Battalion, so far 15 corpses have been recovered but it is strongly suspected that more will be recovered in the bushes so we are arranging a patrol to comb the bushes because some other persons have not been seen and it is also believed that some attackers left with some other persons alive.
“For now, those are the corpses we have physically seen and counted. When you consider all these things I have told you, the figure may be higher. In Logo, a traditional ruler was involved (killed) but now that I am back I will get my contacts to see if the figure has risen,” he said.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said she would make details available later.
“I am currently at the scene as we speak. The incident is confirmed. Corpses have been removed. The road is cleared. Investigation continues,” Anene said.
