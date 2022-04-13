African Diasporas Decry Brand Sherman Backing for Terrorist TPLF in Ethiopia
wendimagegn — April 13, 2022
BY TAMERU REGASA
ADDIS ABABA– The members of Ethiopian and Eritrean Diasporas along with other friends of Ethiopia denounced congressman Brand Sherman for supporting H.R .6600 and S.3199 bills during a rally in front of his office in California, Los Angeles.
At the recent rally, the demonstrators said that:” In contrast to his responsibility, congressman Brand Sherman who represents the 30th District of California in the U.S. Congress has been supporting the terrorist TPLF to threat Ethiopia and its people.”
According to the information obtained from Ethio- American Development Council the demonstrators echoed slogans such as “H.R. 6600 and S. 3199 bills hurt Ethiopia and Ethiopians” The demonstrators said that since Ethiopia is one of the most important countries in Africa, the two bills would sever relations between Ethiopia and the U.S.
The source indicated that Ethiopian Diasporas have been calling on members of house and senate to cancel the bills through writing a letter and calling a phone.
Sanctioning people already ravaged by war and poverty is a crime against humanity and the bills will not bring any significant changes to Ethiopia rather they will only bring more suffering to the people of Ethiopia and worsen the situation of the country, as to the protestors.
Calling on US and other Western powers the demonstrators said that instead of supporting terrorist TPLF the powers need to support the legally elected government of Ethiopia to bring the lasting peace in Ethiopia adding that the attempt to regime change in Ethiopia is not acceptable and capable as long as the people of the country exist.
It is to be recalled that this week Ethiopian and Eritrean Diasporas have been undertaking rallies to protest the two punitive bills in Washington DC and Rome.
The Ethiopian Herald April 13/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment