Again a Protester Killed in Sudan Despite Calls to End Violence
Protesters march in Gadarefstreets on April 6, 2022
April 6, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A protester was shot dead on Wednesday during the first nationwide anti-coup protests during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in spite of regional and international calls to end violent repression in Sudan.
Sudanese carried out massive protests across the country to commemorate the third anniversary of the collapse of the al-Bashir regime and express their rejection of the military-led government established following a coup in October 2021.
On Wednesday, the security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition, among others to disperse protesters.
A 19-year protester was shot dead by the security forces in the Eastern Nile area of Khartoum North (Bahri according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD).
A 19-year-old protester was shot and killed by security forces in the Sharg al-Nil area of Bahri, across the Nile from Khartoum, medics said, who added that two hospitals that treat protesters were raided on Wednesday.
The death of al-Tayeb Abdel Wahab brings to 94 the death toll from the bloody violence against anti-coup protests.
The Unified Office of Sudanese Doctors, a coalition of three medical groups including CCSD said the police opened fire and used tear gas near the East Nile Hospital to prevent wounded protesters from reaching the emergency service.
The medical group issued other statements about the siege of the Al-Arbaeen Hospital in Omdurman by the security forces to prevent the arrival of wounded protesters. Also, they reported an assault on Al-Jawdah Hospital where the security forces fired tear gas inside the hospital.
The Sudanese police issued a statement denying the use of live ammunition and killing of the protester because of the “small number of demonstrators”.
The statement further said they have arrested five gunmen in plain clothes.
The African Union and UNITAMS have urged the military-led government to stop violence against protesters pointing to the need to create a conducive environment for a dialogue process they prepare to launch.
Also, the Troika countries met with Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to reiterate the importance of confidence-building measures.
Sudanese officials were expecting a decrease in anti-coup protests with the fasting month. But the Resistance Committees mobilised thousands of Sudanese to take part in the protests.
The police forces used tear gas and batons to disperse protest in Port Sudan, a member of the Resistance Committees in the Red Sea State told the Sudan Tribune.
The Central Reserve Forces used excessive force to disperse the anti-coup protesters, Ali said adding that about 30 people were injured by tear gas canisters and assaulted with batons. He also said they arrested an unknown number of protesters.
The Resistance Committees in Khartoum also spoke about the arrest of protesters at the end of the demonstration. They issued alert messages to advise people returning home to avoid areas where security forces are deployed to arrest them.
(ST)
