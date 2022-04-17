Building Peace Requires Transformation of Oppression: Expert
wendimagegn — April 17, 2022
Social, political, historical discourses encounter polarization
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA – Building sustainable peace requires the transformation of oppression and the oppressive structures of last decades, a philosophy expert said.
In his article entitled: ‘A call for action: Pragmatic solutions for peace-building in Ethiopia’, the expert Fisseha Yacob (PhD) stated that the grievances, abuse, pains, intergenerational traumas and sufferings must be reconciled genuinely to move forward Ethiopia and would break the cycle of violence. The reconciliation could ensure sustainable peace in the country.
Lauding the government’s commitment to resolve contentious issues through peaceful dialogue, Fisseha called on all parties to come to the negotiation table in good faith and resolve differences. Currently; however, the TPLF has continued to inflict insurmountable damages to civilians and properties in Amhara and Afar states.
“A committee of 11 people from diverse sociopolitical, religious, and ethnic backgrounds has been selected to lead the national dialogue with a mandate to resolve the deeply seated challenges. The committee as well as the government takes into consideration the multiple aspects required to foster lasting peace building at local, regional, and national levels.”
As to him, functional institutions, agencies, and organizations that champion and promote human rights and social justice play significant roles in the process. Establishing institutions that facilitate collaborative relationships at local, regional, and national levels is critical. Leaders must take responsibilities and reconcile with victims. In doing so, the ruptured and lost trust among the people and the government body would be restored and healthy relationships can be fostered.
The implementation of transitional and restorative justice systems to heal, restore and move forward. “I do believe that Ethiopian people must move forward, to do that however, we need to heal.”
The academician further highlighted that for decades, social, political and historical discourses have encountered major polarization of history and historical analysis. Ethiopia’s DNA based political discourse that has been at the centre for the last three decades has polarized national history and created irreconcilable disparities among the society. Historians, community leaders and stakeholders should find an amicable way of reconciling Ethiopia’s history.
“The use of ethnic identity resulted in disastrous outcomes benefiting the few elites. Sustainable peace can only be materialized by transforming these policies and governance structures that perpetuate structural violence. Without addressing the constitution, the bedrock of the ongoing crisis, building sustainable peace is impossible.”
The last three decades’ ethnic federalism policy is an inherently oppressive structure incapable of transforming itself and oppression. A systemic divide and rule in diversity has borne violence, subjugations, repression, and dehumanization. Within a violent and oppressive structure, sustainable peace will never be possible.
Sustainable peace can only be materialized by transforming the structure including constitution that is predicated upon, oppression, division and segregation of the diversity along ethno-linguistic lines, Fisseha remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald April 17/2022
