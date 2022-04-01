China Warns of Spectre of Trouble for Asia Plotted by US in Light of Ukraine’s Crisis
BEIJING, April 1. /TASS/. In light of the Ukrainian crisis, the Chinese authorities fear Asia may face such destabilization along the same lines as a result of Washington’s policy, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis <...> China has shared its wisdom to overcome it and has made efforts in five areas," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, according to the Foreign Ministry. "Firstly, we assist in promoting peace negotiations. <...> Furthermore, we resolutely support the fundamental principles of the development of international relations."
The top diplomat said that Beijing’s third point characterizing its position is its opposition to Cold War methods. The fourth factor will always be "China’s protection of each state’s legitimate interests," noted Wang Yi.
"Finally, we intend to firmly uphold peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region", the Chinese diplomat stressed. "We fear that the US under the pretext of its so-called Indo-Pacific strategy will seek to create warring blocs in Asia and stir up trouble for the region," he went on to say.
Beijing intends to support the Russian-Ukrainian peace process and at the same time "uphold the Asia Pacific Region’s development process," the Chinese diplomacy chief said. "China will continue to interact with the international community <...> [and] will play a constructive role to maintain peace," Wang Yi concluded.
