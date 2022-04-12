Diasporas Call for Cancelling Malicious Sanctions Bills
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA – Members of Ethiopian and Eritrean Diasporas in the U.S. held a massive public demonstration in Washington, D.C. to oppose the H.R.6600 and S.3199 bills that aimed to impose sanctions on the two countries.
The demonstrators who gathered in front of White House, the seat of the U.S. President, said favoring a terrorist group is undermining the peace initiatives between the two countries. Over the past, the U.S. policy makers have illegally sanctioned Eritrea. And now they are trying to sanction both countries.
The Diasporas also stressed that resolutions will not confirm the stated outcomes and urged the U.S. legislators to prevent the bills. The draft laws will not bring peace and stability in Ethiopia as well as the Horn of Africa, rather disrupt it.
Apart from affecting people of the two countries, the resolutions will also strain the Ethiopia- U.S. long standing relations. Also, the draft laws trigger terrorism and militancy in the already volatile Horn of Africa and disrupt the region’s peace and stability. By the same token, the bills will unravel the peace development between Ethiopia and Eritrea in several aspects.
TPLF has initiated war and committed countless atrocities and destruction. Accordingly, imposing unwarranted sanctions against the people of Ethiopia and Eritrea would weaken the respective economies that the Congress needed to review the draft bills, the demonstrators appealed.
The Ethiopian Herald April 12/2022
