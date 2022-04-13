Over 1,000 Ukrainian Troops Surrender in Mariupol — Russian Top Brass
Among those who surrendered, there are 162 officers, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov specified
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including 162 officers and 47 female service members surrendered in Mariupol, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.
"As a result of successful offensive operations by the Russian forces and militia units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 1,026 Ukrainian troops of the 36th marine infantry brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered in the area of the Ilyicha metals factory in the city of Mariupol. Among those who surrendered, there are 162 officers and also 47 female service members," the spokesman said.
A total of 151 wounded Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th marine infantry brigade received primary medical assistance at the scene, following which all of them were taken to the Mariupol city hospital for medical treatment, the general specified.
