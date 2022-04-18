Pentagon to Flood Ukraine With More Weapons and Food Producers Face Dilemmas
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 18th
US Department of Defense EQRoy/Shutterstock/FOTODO
Russia sent diplomatic notes to all countries delivering weapons to Ukraine pointing out unpredictable consequences of such actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Vedomosti. Earlier, the Washington Post reported on this note addressed to the Department of State.
On April 13, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced the details of a new package of US military aid to Ukraine to the tune of $800 mln which for the first time included armored vehicles and artillery.
Dmitry Stefanovich, a research fellow at the International Security Center with the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, notes that the restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine currently have an exclusively technical nature. The first obstacle is the limited amount of functioning Soviet armaments and military equipment. The second one is the necessity of training to use Western equipment. According to the expert, logistics is the third obstacle, since the number of ways to deliver the arms and equipment to Ukrainian territory is limited.
No comments:
Post a Comment