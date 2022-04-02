People Living Next to Belgorod Oil Depot Allowed to Return to Their Homes
The fire at the oil depot has been localized. There is no threat to life and health of people, Mayor Anton Ivanov wrote in his Telegram channel
MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. People living near the Belgorod fuel depot, which was hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an airstrike, can return to their homes, Mayor Anton Ivanov wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.
"The fire at the oil depot has been localized. There is no threat to life and health of people. All the residents can come back to their homes. The group from the Belgorod Arena has already been brought back," he wrote.
It was reported that 43 locals had been evacuated from the residential buildings near the burning oil depot. They were accommodated at the Belgorod Arena and provided with hot meals and drinks. Their pets were also taken care of.
On Friday morning, a fire broke out at a petroleum depot belonging to the Belgorodnefteprodukt company after the Ukrainian Armed Forces had carried out two airstrikes in Belgorod. No one was killed or injured in the incident. Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin initiated an investigation into the airstrike. On Friday evening, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the blaze had been extinguished at the oil depot.
No comments:
Post a Comment