Russian Troops Destroy 456 Drones, 2,213 Tanks in Ukraine Special Operation — Top Brass
The Russian troops eliminated seven Ukrainian military facilities by airborne precision missiles overnight, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov informed
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian forces have eliminated 132 aircraft, 105 helicopters, 456 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,213 tanks and other armored vehicles and 249 multiple rocket launchers since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.
Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops surrender in Mariupol — Russian top brass
"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 132 aircraft, 105 helicopters, 245 surface-to-air missile systems, 456 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,213 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 249 multiple launch rocket systems, 966 field artillery guns and mortars and 2,110 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.
The Russian troops eliminated seven Ukrainian military facilities by airborne precision missiles overnight, including a Tochka-U missile launcher, Konashenkov said.
"Throughout the night, air-launched precision missiles eliminated seven enemy sites, including a Tochka-U tactical missile launcher and a temporary base of a Ukrainian nationalist formation, including up to 20 pieces of the armor and up to 50 nationalists near the settlement of Yasenevoye," the spokesman said.
Also, the Russian forces eliminated the amassment of the Ukrainian military hardware and armaments near the settlements of Dergachi, Novoyelizavetovka and Povstanskoye and wiped out missile/artillery and fuel depots near the populated areas of Nikolayev and Parutino, the general added.
Russian combat aircraft delivered strikes to eliminate 13 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, Konashenkov said.
"Operational-tactical aircraft eliminated 13 Ukrainian military sites overnight, including two missile/artillery arms depots and ten areas of the amassment of personnel and Ukrainian military equipment," the spokesman said.
The Russian army aviation aircraft eliminated the amassments of manpower and Ukrainian military hardware near the settlements of Gusarovka and Volobuyevka, including three strongholds, nine pieces of the armor and vehicles of various designation, the general said.
The Russian troops shot down a Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kharkov Region, Konashenkov said.
"A Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down near the community of Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.
The Russian forces also shot down eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the communities of Izyum, Levkovka, Novaya Astrakhan, Novaya Kuban, Schastlivoye, Chernobayevka and Chervony Oskol, the general added.
Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter that attacked residents of the settlement of Klimovo in Russia’s Bryansk Region on April 14, he said.
"Russian air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter that attacked residents of the peaceful settlement of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region on April 14. The helicopter was downed by an S-400 surface-to-air missile system near the settlement of Gorodnya in the Chernigov Region when it was returning to its airbase," the spokesman said.
Russian missile troops delivered a strike to eliminate a group of mercenaries of a Polish private military company in the Kharkov Region, Konashenkov said.
"The missile troops delivered a strike to wipe out a group of mercenaries of a Polish private military company, eliminate up to 30 Polish mercenaries in the settlement of Izyumskoye in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.
The Russian troops destroyed 221 Ukrainian military facilities, including 12 command posts, 176 strongholds and areas of the amassment of enemy manpower and suppressed 12 artillery positions, the general specified.
