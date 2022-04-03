Russia’s Aerospace Forces Eliminate 51 Ukrainian Military Targets Overnight - Top Brass
MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have struck 51 Ukrainian military targets overnight, including two artillery clusters and two multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Sunday.
"During the night, the strategic aviation of Russia’s Aerospace Forces has struck 51 Ukrainian military facilities. They include: four command posts, two launching systems of the Osa-AKM surface-to-air missile systems in the vicinity of the Barvenkovo and Slavyansk communities, two artillery batteries, two multiple-launch rocket systems, four field artillery and missile warehouses in the vicinity of the communities of Konstantinovka and Krestische, as well as 32 defended posts and areas of concentration of the military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.
Russia’s Armed Forces have eliminated an oil refinery and three fuel and lubricants depots near Odessa using high-precision sea-and air-launched missiles, Konashenkov told.
"This morning, an oil refinery and three fuel and lubricants depots that were supplying fuel for the group of Ukrainian troops in the Nikolaev direction were eliminated using high-precision sea-and air-launched missiles," he stated.
Russia’s Armed Forces have eliminated 125 warplanes, 88 helicopters and 383 drones since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman told journalists.
"In all, since the beginning of the special military operation, 125 warplanes and 88 helicopters, and 383 unmanned aerial vehicles, 221 surface-to-air missile systems, 1,903 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 207 multiple-launch rocket systems, 805 field artillery armaments and mortars, as well as 1,781 units of special military automotive equipment have been eliminated," he said.
According to him, today the air defense systems of Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down two Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of the Kudryashovka and Shurovka communities.
