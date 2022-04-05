SA'S STATE OF DISASTER HAS BEEN LIFTED, INTERIM MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY RAMAPHOSA
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the country on the latest update on South Africa’s COVID-19 measures on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on 22 March 2022. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa's national state of disaster.
Ramaphosa addressed the country on the latest update on South Africa’s COVID-19 measures on Monday night.
The national state of disaster was first declared on 15 March 2020.
Ramaphosa said a few transitional measures would remain in place, including wearing a face mask in indoor public spaces but this wouldn’t be required when outdoors.
In his address he explained part of the rationale for lifting the state of disaster by comparing average daily COVID-related deaths over time. In July 2021, 420 deaths were reported daily during the third wave while in February 2022, 240 deaths were reported daily during the fourth wave. In the past week, however, this number had dropped to 12 deaths per day.
He reassured South Africans that the COVID-19 Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme would stay put.
Ramaphosa stood firm on the call to get jabbed.
The announcement means the pandemic will be managed by the National Health Act going forward.
Ramaphosa said the public was invited to make suggestions and weigh in on the management of the pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa two years ago, 100,052 COVID-related deaths have been reported.
