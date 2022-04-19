South Sudan President in UAE for Bi-lateral Talks
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his accompanying delegations being welcomed in United Arab Emirates (UAE) - PPU photo.
April 18, 2022 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir and a number of senior government officials are in the United State Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day diplomatic mission, the presidency announced on Monday.
“The president and his team today [Monday] left for the United Arab Emirates for a three-day working visit,” said the presidency spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny.
He further added, “The president will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of UAE on areas in which South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates can further strengthen their relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest”.
Kiir was accompanied on the three-day trip by the Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime, Presidential Affairs Minister, Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin and Intelligence Bureau Director-General Simon Yien Makuac.
In February 2022, the South Sudanese leader travelled to Dubai, held several bilateral and business talks with officials there and participated in the Dubai 2020 Expo.
