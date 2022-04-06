South Sudan’s Kiir, Machar Unveil Public Consultations on Reconciliation Process
South Sudan President Salva Kiir speaks at the launch of public consultations on the Commission on Reconciliation, Truth and Healing in Juba, April 5, 2022 (PPU)
April 6, 2022 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar launched public consultations on the reconciliation process in a sign of good working relations between the two rival leaders.
The process to establish a Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing (CTRH) Commission as envisioned in the 2018 peace deal was unveiled in the capital, Juba on Tuesday.
The CTRH will spearhead efforts to address the legacy of conflict and promote peace, national reconciliation and healing after the civil war.
Speaking at the event at the Freedom Hall, President Kiir said the ceremony marked another milestone in the implementation of the revitalized peace accord.
He said the country needed reconciliation more than the pursuit of justice.
“The establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing doesn’t neglect the other pillars and in light of the challenges that we currently face, what we need more is reconciliation before the next step of pursuing justice,” explained Kiir.
He added, “We need community healing first rather than devoting our energies to deterring specific acts of violence through criminal prosecution”.
Kiir further said reconciliation and forgiveness will eradicate the culture of impunity.
For his part, First Vice President described the public consultation launch as the most important chapter in the quest for justice in the young nation.
He said he prefers the process because it advances justice in the country.
“Today’s launching of a national consultative process with an aim to draft legislation for the establishment of Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing is an important moment in our country in the quest for justice and reconciliation,” said Machar.
He added, “This milestone event should have been done within three months of establishment of the R-TGoNU [Revatilized Transitional Government of National Unity] and not only for this commission, but also the Hybrid Court of South Sudan and Compensation and Reparation Authority”.
The opposition leader vowed to spearhead efforts to address the legacy of conflict and promote peace, national reconciliation and healing in the country.
“The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing is recognized as a critical part of the peace building process as it will spearhead efforts to address the legacy of conflict, promote peace, national reconciliation, and healing,” stressed Machar.
He added, “It is expected to inquire into all aspects of human rights violations and abuses. Breaches of rule of law and excessive abuse of power committed against all persons by the state, non-state actors, or the region or allies”.
Chapter 5 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan calls for establishment of the CTRH, a Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS) and a Compensation and Reparation Authority (CRA).
According to the September 2018 peace agreement, the public consultations are expected to take a period not less than one month prior to the establishment of the CTRH. The consultations shall ensure that experiences of women, men, girls and boys are sufficiently documented and the findings of such consultations incorporated in the resultant legislation.
