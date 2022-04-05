SRF Groups Call for Confidence-building Measures in Sudan
Hadi Idris, SRF leader attends the signing of the Juba peace agreement on 3 October 2020 (Reuters photo)
April 3, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Sunday called on the coup leaders to create a conducive environment before an inclusive dialogue to end the political stalemate in Sudan.
Following a deliberative conference in Ad Damazin of Blue Nile State from 24-27 March, the SRF groups launched an initiative aiming to end the political crisis triggered by a coup that end the democratic transition process in Sudan on October 25, 2021.
The SRF roadmap includes talks between the parties to the Constitutional Declaration of 2019 to restore the transitional government. This step will be followed by an all-parties dialogue on issues of governance, constitution-making, and elections.
In statements to the official news agency SUNA, SRF leader Hadi Idris who is also a member of the Sovereign Council called on the military partners to implement the needed requirements before implementing this plan.
“The confidence-building measures include the cessation of violence against peaceful protesters, release of political prisoners from the forces of the revolution and lifting the state of emergency,” he said.
He further added that these measures should be followed by the formation of a neutral fact-finding committee to investigate the killing of protesters.
He stressed that the military component should implement these measures needed t create a suitable atmosphere for dialogue.
Also, the talks between the revolution forces on the formation of the transitional government should include the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the military component, the Resistance Committees and the SRF groups.
According to the SRF leader, the UNITAMS and the African Union could facilitate the proposed process and be the guarantors of any agreement reached by the participants.
In a briefing to the Security Council on March 28, Volker Perthes announced they would launch an intensive phase of talks in the next couple of weeks.
The African Union and UNITAMS have a similar approach but they did not announce the details of their plans for who would participate in the talks for the transitional government.
The UN and African Union, also, requested the military leaders to release the political detainees, lift the state of emergence and end the use of violence against protesters.
