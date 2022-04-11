Sudan’s Military Plan to Form New Cabinet Because They Reject UN Initiative
SCoP leader Omer al-Diguair speaks to the media in Khartoum on November 29, 2021 (ST photo)
April 10, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) leader Omer al-Digair said that the military leaders plan to form a new government to bypass the UNITAMS initiative which they do not want.
On April 7, the Media Advisor to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Tahir Abu Haja, disclosed that the military leaders plan to establish a new political reality and form a new government to complete the transitional period and prepare for elections.
In statements released on his FaceBook page, al-Digair said Sudanese people reject such a plan because it aims at legitimizing the coup of Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. He added that it will lead to more confrontation with the street than resolving the current crisis.
“It is a well-known fact that the coup authority does not want an initiative from the UN mission and seeks, through the so-called “national initiative”, to gain false legitimacy through a fictitious settlement of the political crisis that does not address the issues raised by the revolution’s forces, “he said.
Al-Burhan recently threatened to expel Volker Perthes, UNITAMS head after accusing him of abandoning his mandate to support the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the electoral process and engaging in political activity that did not fall within the scope of his role.
The head of UNAMS and the African Union envoy recently announced they will soon launch the intra-Sudanese dialogue to restore the civilian government in line with the constitutional declaration, which will lead to the return of the Forces for Freedom And Change to power.
The head of the Sovereign Council reiterated several times his commitment to complete the democratic transition in Sudan. He said that the transitional authority should be inspired by the April 1985 model.
Following the fall of the Nimeiri regime, a military transitional council took power in Sudan and was seconded by a technocratic cabinet that takes care of the current affairs of the country and prepares for elections.
Al-Burhan, also, rejected the structural reforms of the Sudanese army and its economic companies saying that such reforms can only be decided by an elected government.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army dissolved the transitional civilian government on October 25, 2021. He further sacked all senior official employees appointed during the transitional period by the FFC and replaced them with elements who were part of the regime of ousted President Omar al-Bashir.
