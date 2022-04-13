Sweden's Prime Minister Does Not Confirm Whether Her Party Decided on Bid to Join NATO
Sweden will take Finland's choice into account, Magdalena Andersson stressed
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery/TT
STOCKHOLM, April 13. /TASS/. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson neither confirmed nor denied information that the leadership of her Social Democratic Party has already made a decision on the country's NATO membership and the goal is to apply this June.
"We need to consider it," she said on Wednesday at a joint press conference with her Finnish colleague Sanna Marin, "We have to analyze the situation to see what's best for the Swedish people. We are not going to rush into anything". According to her, "there are risks and possibilities with all the different alternatives for action and all the different scenarios."
Andersson explained that the government is consulting with all parties in parliament on the current security situation. She added that it is important that the analysis be done thoroughly, but that it does not take too long. "I don't see the point in dragging out the process," she said. An analysis on the security situation is due by the end of May of this year.
Sweden will take Finland's choice into account, the Swedish prime minister stressed. "The decision that one of our countries makes affects another country as well," she explained.
No comments:
Post a Comment