Truth About Russia’s Success in Special Operation in Ukraine to be Defended — Kremlin
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The truth about the Russian army’s eventual success in the special operation in Ukraine will have to be defended, the deputy chief of the Russian presidential directorate for special projects, Sergey Novikov, has said.
"We should be prepared to see many forgeries in the future," Novikov said at the opening of Russia’s first historical national school forum Truth Makes Might at the Victory Museum on Tuesday. "The special military operation will be completed. The Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics will be completely liberated from the neo-Nazis, from the influence of nationalist battalions that are deeply entrenched there, that have barricaded themselves during the past eight years and been getting ready to fight."
"I am certain that our army will cope with this task, but after that the truth about their victory will have to be defended," Novikov said.
As an example he recalled the first months after the Great Patriotic War, when the truth about the victory had to be defended at the Nuremberg Tribunal.
"In those days, 80 years ago, the Nazi propaganda was well aware that if all Nazi crimes come to light, there will be no international support or approval," Novikov said.
Tensions on the engagement line in Donbass soared on February 17. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic. Russia recognized the DPR and LPR within the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions that had existed at the beginning of 2014. On February 24, Putin responded to the Donbass republics’ request for help to launch a special military operation in Ukraine with the aim of the country’s denazification and demilitarization. The DPR and LPR began their own operation for regaining their territories still remaining under Kiev’s control.
