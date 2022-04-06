U.S. Puts Sanctions to Weaken, Collapse Governments in Power
wendimagegn — April 5, 2022
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
ADDIS ABABA- When the U.S. government or parts of the U.S. government doesn’t like the regime in power, they impose sanctions to weaken and collapse the government which is basically the end game, so said Meron Ahadu, Human Rights Activist and Founding Member of Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus.
Following the negative impacts that come along with the bills like economic devastation, joblessness and others, the population is going to revolt and bring down the government that is what the calculation is, Meron noted during an interview with local media.
She indicated that since conflict erupted in northern Ethiopia, the U.S. government has been pressuring the Ethiopian government to get TPLF back on the table and to have them negotiate. Failing to recognize what has occurred in northern Ethiopia is the responsibility of TPLF.
Due to the TPLF’s influence and the supporters it has on different branches of the U.S. government, the U.S. attempted to sanction and pressure Ethiopia and Eritrea in all kinds of coordinated fake news on human rights violation, and blockage of humanitarian aid, among others.
However, she stressed that the Ethiopian government should make its discontent diplomatically known to the U.S .government since it has given a lot of concessions to unilaterally stopping the war, releasing high profile prisoners, attempting to provide humanitarian assistance throughout this past year to Tigray. These are the things that need to be noted by the US government, as to her.
Moreover, even though it has stopped the war and is on a defensive posture, TPLF’s incursions in Afar and their damages that are still being done onIDPs and the blockage of the humanitarian assistance by TPLF, should be noted and stressed by the Ethiopian government.
By the same token, just as it did in few months back when it said #NoMore and made a huge difference, she said the Diaspora need to stand together and be united.Though there are some concerns which are understandable, everything needs to be put aside as thebill is existential threat to Ethiopia, she underlined.
“What we did, for example in the last few days, made the senate bill stop on its track for the time being. Thus, we need to sustain phone call campaigns to the different members of the foreign relations committee, and keep contacting representatives, signing petitions, hitting the streets demonstrating, naming and shaming these representatives and senators that have sponsored this draconian bill and are interfering in the sovereignty of a poor country.
She also urged friends of Ethiopia such as Representatives John Garamendi and Representative Karen Bass to be bold enough to speak out and say that sanctions never work and they kill and hurt the people.
She emphasized forthose who are confused with the negative impact that the sanction would put not to lose focus with whom they are standing with. “Governments come and go. Please don’t be short-sighted and it is vital to differentiate between Ethiopia and the government,” she underscored.
The Ethiopian Herald April 5/2022
