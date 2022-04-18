U.S. Demands Terrorist TPLF to Fully Withdraw from Afar
wendimagegn — April 17, 2022
BY MESERET BEHAILU
ADDIS ABABA – The U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken demanded the terrorist TPLF force to fully withdrawal from Afar State.
At the time that the arrival of truck convey carrying over 1,700 metric tons of lifesaving humanitarian assistance to Tigray, the Secretary of State said that the U.S. appreciated the efforts of the government of Ethiopia and Afar state in facilitating the delivery.
Particularly, the U.S. admired the commitment of the government of Ethiopia to end conflict as it is a big step to ensure the reconciliation and sustainable peace in Ethiopia.
Blinken further stated that the U.S. calls to the united nation agencies, international organizations, and the U.S. government partners in order to play their roles in providing aid to all those in need. Besides, the parties must continue to build on this progress to advance sustainable end of conflict.
It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has been seeking the withdrawal of the terrorist TPLF forces from the invaded areas of Afar and Amhara states a bid to provide the sustainable humanitarian assistance those in need.
The Ethiopian Herald April 17/2022
