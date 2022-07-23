Another Protester Killed by Security Forces in Sudan’s Omdurman
Security forces used gun shots to disperse protests in Al-Kalakla suburb, killing two demonstrators on May 28, 2022
July 21, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A protester was killed by the security forces on Thursday during an anti-coup demonstration in Omdurman, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD).
Nine months after the coup, the neighbourhood Resistance Committees continue to voice their rejection to the military regime established by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
The protester “was hit in the chest by live bullets fired by the coup authorities” to disperse the protests in Omdurman, said the independent medical group in a statement on Thursday.
Resistance Committees said that the dead, Abu Bakr Mutasim Ismail aka “Ghima”, was shot near the Al-Azhari round point in Omdurman.
He was buried during the night in a huge funeral protest.
The death brings the total number of protesters killed during the anti-coup protests to 115, according to the CCSD.
(ST)
