Telling History of the DPRK Great War Victory
At the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum
The Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, which stands on the bank of the picturesque Pothong River in Pyongyang, is dedicated to undying exploits of President Kim Il Sung, who led two revolutionary wars against the US and Japanese imperialists to victory, and Chairman Kim Jong Il, who achieved one victory after another in the war to defend socialism.
Renovated in July 2013 marking the 60th anniversary of the victorious Fatherland Liberation War, the museum covers a total area of 93 000 square metres and boasts of architectural beauty and excellent formative and artistic quality.
Housing the colour statue of President Kim Il Sung in its entrance hall, the museum displays historical materials related with outstanding exploits the President performed in defeating US imperialism, who had been boasting of being the “strongest” in the world, according to the operational stages and periods of the Fatherland Liberation War and maintaining the principle of fidelity to historical truth.
It serves as an educational base for instilling in the working people from all walks of life and youth and students the heroic spirit of the preceding generations.
Historical materials, weapons and combat equipment from the days of the war on display in the rooms and halls of the museum, and sand tables, dioramas, wax replicas, and photos showing the struggle and life of the soldiers of the Korean People’s Army and the people in the rear during the war help understand the situations of those days, ennobling spiritual world and unparalleled bravery of the defenders of the country, and vicious moves, atrocities and defeat of the US imperialists and south Korean puppets who provoked the war.
There are also halls dedicated to the anti-Japanese armed struggle and the building of the regular armed force, which show the origin of the ever-victorious history of Juche Korea and the course of building the Korean People’s Army after Korea’s liberation (August 15, 1945).
And the hall dedicating to the leadership of Chairman Kim Jong Il over the revolutionary armed forces shows comprehensively brilliant exploits of the Chairman who won victory after victory in the anti-imperialist, anti-US showdown to defend the country, the people and socialism.
2022-07-28
No comments:
Post a Comment