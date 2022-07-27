Ghana Introduces Plea Bargaining into Its Justice System
July 27, 20220
Plea bargaining has been introduced in Ghana’s justice system following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s assent to the Criminal and other Offences (Procedure) (Amendment) Act, 2022 (Act 1079), on Friday, 22 July 2022.
A statement issued by the Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, said Act 1079 creates exemptions to plea negotiations for offences in the nature of high treason, high crime, rape, defilement, genocide, robbery, kidnapping, murder, attempted murder, abduction, piracy, abduction, hijacking and election-related offences.
“I respectfully inform the general public that in order to ensure a sound and efficient application of the law, a series of training programmes will be organised for judges, prosecutors in the Office of Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Prisons Service and other stakeholders in the legal profession before the law is fully implemented,” the AG said.
“The decision to exclude the application of plea bargaining in respect of certain cases of offences was backed by strong public policy considerations. The interest of the state and the need to protect the vulnerable in society were paramount”, the statement explained.
The new Act amends Criminal and other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), which came into force on January 12, 1961.
