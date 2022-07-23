ECOWAS Commission Condemns Terrorist Attack On Kati Military Base
Jul 23, 2022
The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has condemned the terrorist attacks carried out with vehicle-borne explosive devices in the early hours of July 22, 2022, on the Kati military base near Bamako, capital of the Republic of Mali, resulting in several casualties.
The Commission however commends the bravery and vigilance of the Malian soldiers in halting this heinous attack and swiftly bringing the situation under control.
According to the Commission, it expresses deep sympathy to the families of victims of the terror attack and commiserates with the people and Government of Mali.
“The Commission reiterates its determination to accompany the people of the Republic Mali towards a successful transition and stability in the country.”
