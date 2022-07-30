Chinese FM Stresses to Promote Genuine Multilateralism, Oppose Propagation of False Narrative of 'Democracy Against Authoritarianism' at SCO
By Global Times
Jul 30, 2022 12:37 PM
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries should resolutely promote genuine multilateralism, advocate the common values of all mankind, and work to improve global governance, and oppose the false narrative of "democracy against authoritarianism," Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.
Propagating the false narrative of "democracy against authoritarianism" and creating rifts in the international community undermines the existing international order, legitimate rights and interests of most countries, Wang said at a meeting of the SCO in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.
Wang suggested that SCO member countries step up multilateral coordination and cooperation, reject unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction," and defend the shared interests and development space of emerging markets and developing countries.
Wang wraps up his two-day attendance of the SCO on Friday. During the meeting, Wang also pointed out that as the international community is faced with the arduous task of development and stability, we must uphold the Shanghai Spirit, work together and help each other to build a closer SCO community with a shared future.
In terms of seeking sustainable development, Wang suggested to pursue people-centered development, carry out more cooperation projects that are sustainable and beneficial to people's well-being, and deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
Wang proposed to draw up a road map for expanding the settlement in national currencies to provide better financial services for cooperation on major projects.
The SCO countries should cement solidarity and coordination, and support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns to create a sound environment for the development and revitalization of countries in the region, Wang stressed.
At the meeting, Wang also denounced the disinformation campaign by some countries clamoring "forced labor" in China's Xinjiang region.The SCO members suffered the keenly felt pain of interference by external forces. We should learn from the history and oppose any attempts to interfere in other countries' domestic affairs, instigate "color revolutions", and subvert legitimate state power, Wang noted.
China will take the hosting of the SCO prime ministers' meeting in November this year as an opportunity to promote the coordinated and efficient development of the regional economy.
The SCO should include more observer states and dialogue partners while accepting new members, Wang noted.
Iran's accession to the full membership of SCO will be finalized by April 2023, the Iranian Embassy in China told the Global Times in an earlier interview.Last year, the SCO summit approved Egypt's SCO dialogue partner status. China also supports Belarus' application for membership of the SCO, and is willing to actively study and make a decision together with other member states over its accession, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.
