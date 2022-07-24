Grain Exports Via Black Sea to Begin in Coming Days - Erdogan
Turkey to continue diplomatic efforts to settle Ukrainian crisis
ANKARA, July 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that grain exports via the Black Sea will begin in the coming days.
"With the beginning of maritime grain transportation in the coming days we will make an important contribution to overcoming the global food crisis," he said at Turkey’s Kayseri. His address was aired by the TRT TV channel.
Erdogan also said that Ankara would continue its efforts to solve the Ukrainian crisis diplomatically. "We are resolved to continue diplomatic efforts until peace between Russia and Ukraine is ensured. In the near future, we hope to receive encouraging news at talks and with contacts at all levels, including leaders," the Turkish president said.
A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.
No comments:
Post a Comment