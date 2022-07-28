SACP Message of Deepest Condolences to Family of Revolutionary Poet, Author and Struggle Icon Don Matterra
19 July 2022
“Let the children’s bright eyes conquer the cold darkness, shine across the tortured earth.”
The South African Communist Party (SACP) conveys its message of heartfelt condolences to the family of world renowned South African poet, author and struggle icon, Donato Francisco Mattera (30 November 1935 – 18 July 2022).
The SACP also sends its condolences to the entire liberation movement, his peers in the arts and culture sector, as well as to the people of South Africa at large.
Don Mattera, as he was popularly known, experienced first-hand the well documented evils of the apartheid system. Classified by the apartheid regime as “Coloured”, he together with his family became victims of the mass evictions from the vibrant Sophiatown suburb of Johannesburg. These evictions formed part of the widespread agenda of the apartheid regime to create racial divisions and deepen its apartheid policy, further depriving African people of freedom of movement and denying them development.
While the apartheid regime’s oppressive policies severely constrained African people’s lives, Don Mattera refused to allow the oppressive regime to silence his voice. He helped to form the Black Consciousness movement and joined the ANC Youth League, using his poetry and writing skills to contribute to the struggle against apartheid. For his contribution, he was subjected to a house arrest from 1973 to 1982. The apartheid regime went on to repeatedly raid Don Materra’s home, subjected him to more detentions and torture.
In 2006, the Presidency awarded Don Mattera with the Order of the Baobab (in Gold) for his excellent contribution to literature, achievement in the field of journalism and striving for democracy and justice in South Africa.
In memory of Don Mattera, the SACP calls upon the government, as well as progressive players and business, to ensure that Don Mattera’s name, works and ideas remain in the hearts and minds of the masses, particularly young people, a group which Don Mattera was most passionate about. The SACP also calls for more government investment to further develop the creative industry, paying particular attention to progressive ideas to guarantee the sovereignty of the republic as well as the African continent.
“Let the children’s bright eyes conquer the cold darkness, shine across the tortured earth,” as Don Matterra famously said in his poem “This Child”.
ISSUED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY | SACP
EST. 1921 AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF SOUTH AFRICA | CPSA
1921–2021: 100 YEARS OF UNBROKEN STRUGGLE
PUT PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT
SOCIALISM IS THE FUTURE—BUILD IT NOW!
Solly Mapaila, the SACP General Secretary
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Communications Officer:
Media Liaison, Multimedia & Digital Communications Platforms Co-ordinator
Mobile: +27 79 384 6550
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Twitter: SACP1921
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Website: www.sacp.org.za
No comments:
Post a Comment