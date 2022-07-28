DPRK Trade Union Members Have Roundtable Talk with War Veterans
Members of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea had a round-table talk with war veterans at the Masudae Art Theatre on July 26 in celebration of the 69th anniversary of victory in the Fatherland Liberation War.
Pak In Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the GFTUK, first warmly congratulated the war veterans celebrating the holiday of victory in the war significantly under the benevolent care of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who projects them as the admirable heroes of the nation and genuine patriots.
At the talk, the combat stories telling the ennobling ideological and mental world and matchless heroic feats of the service personnel at the front who were boundlessly loyal to the call of their leader during the Fatherland Liberation War touched the heart of the participants.
War veteran Ri Ung Ho said that the defenders of the country in the 1950s could defeat the US imperialists mercilessly, which boasted of being the “strongest” in the world, and have the honour of victors as they fought to the last with an unwavering faith that they were sure to win victory in the war as long as they were led by President Kim Il Sung.
Kim Kyong Wan, defender of Height 1211 who had worked long in the art sector of the People’s Army after the war, recollected with deep emotion that frontline concerts held at the burning heights inspired indomitable fighting spirit and valour to the service personnel, and struck fear of death into the enemy.
And Kim Hyon Wan and Kim Pok Son told about the feats of their comrades-in-arms who displayed their extraordinary courage in the battles to defend Inchon and Seoul and in the battle of Height 854.1, which gave a deep impression to the participants.
The veterans asked all the officials and members of the trade union to be fully charged with the spirit of defending the country and the revolution in the 1950s, firmly believe in and follow the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, and fulfil their honourable mission and duty as the eldest son of the country and vanguard in the sacred cause of achieving prosperity of the country.
