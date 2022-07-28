SACP Congratulates Banyana Banyana on WAFCON Victory, Reiterates Call on Morocco to End its Colonial Occupation of Western Sahara
24 July 2022
The South African Communist Party congratulates the South African Women's senior national football squad, Banyana Banyana, for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Banyana Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 in the WAFCON final played on Saturday 23 July 2022.
Banyana Banyana's victory proves yet again that women can achieve far more than the stereotypical notions that have limited them and unite an entire nation and generate a true spirit of patriotism.
South Africa should build on the victory by Banyana Banyana to advance more professional development of women’s football and other women’s sport. This should be widened to reach all areas in the country, needless to mention rural areas.
The victory of Banyana Banyana over Morocco further resonates with peace-loving South African people, against Morocco’s colonial occupation of Western Sahara. As the SACP, we reiterate our solidarity with the people of Western Sahara against the occupation of their country by Morocco. We call on Morocco to end its occupation of Western Sahara with immediate effect, unconditionally.
The people of Western Sahara have the right to self-determination, democratic sovereignty and participation in international activities like football and other sport codes, men and women. As long as Morocco occupies Western Sahara, the people of Western Sahara, women and men alike, cannot freely participate in international sport. By occupying Western Sahara, Morocco is violating the rights of the people of Western Sahara and deprives them of their rightful place in international activities such as sport.
