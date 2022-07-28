DPRK Women’s Union Officials and Members Hold Oratorical Meeting
An oratorical meeting of the officials and members of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea took place at the Hall of Women on July 26 in celebration of the 69th anniversary of victory in the Fatherland Liberation War.
It was attended by Kim Jong Sun, chairwoman of the Central Committee of the SWUK, and officials and members of the women’s union in Pyongyang.
In the meeting the speakers praised highly the undying exploits for victory in the war of President Kim Il Sung who brought about brilliant victory and demonstrated the dignity and mettle of the heroic Korea by arousing the entire Party, the whole army and all the people to the sacred struggle for defending the country against the imperialist aggressors.
2022-07-27
No comments:
Post a Comment