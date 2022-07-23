Saturday, July 23, 2022

Tropical Storm Victims Return Home to Mozambique

Chaos left in the wake of Storm Ana in Mozambique

Africa News

Thousands of Mozambicans who have sought refuge in Malawi during a tropical storm earlier this year are now returning to their country.

More than 8 thousand people were displaced last January by tropical storm Ana which hit parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Madagascar e Malawi.

The storm killed at least 70 people causing widespread chaos.

According to the Malawi authorities some refugees are being repatriated by boast; the Mozambican government has sent three buses to help in the repatriation effort.

