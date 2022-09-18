Five Soldiers Martyred in an Israeli Aggression on Damascus International Airport
17 September، 2022
Damascus countryside, SANA-Five soldiers were martyred in an Israeli aggression on Damascus international airport and some points in the southern countryside.
“Nearly at 12.45 a.m., the Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression from the direction of north-eastern side of Tiberias lake, targeting Damascus international airport and some points to the south of Damascus, as the Syrian air defense repelled the aggression missile and downed most of them,” a military source told SANA in a statement.
The source added that five soldiers were martyred in the aggression in addition to material losses.
Mazen Eyon
No comments:
Post a Comment