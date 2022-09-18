One Palestinian Injured by Israeli Occupation Fire in Bethlehem
18 September، 2022
Occupies Jerusalem, SANA- A Palestinian was injured on Sunday by fire of the Israeli occupation forces west of Bethlehem city, the West Bank.
WAFA news agency stated that the occupation troops stormed the village of Husan west of the city and opened fire on the Palestinians, as one of them was wounded and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Dozens of Palestinians were wounded two days ago and others suffered suffocation as the Israeli occupation troops quelled anti-settlement demonstrations in different areas in the West Bank.
Bushra Dabin/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri
