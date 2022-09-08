Participants in Celebrations of 74th Founding Anniversary of the DPRK Arrive
The participants in the 74th founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea arrived in Pyongyang on September 6.
Labour innovators and meritorious persons in different fields of the country who have performed laudable feats in the vanguard of patriotic struggle for achieving prosperity and development of the Republic under the banner of our state-first principle were invited to the celebrations thanks to the warm care of the Party Central Committee.
They were warmly welcomed by leading officials of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
Citizens congratulated them, waving bouquets in the streets of the capital city.
The participants were full of determination to glorify their lives as the reliable cornerstones that firmly support our great state, the priceless socialist country, always cherishing the trust and loving care of the motherly Party that gives prominence to patriotism and sincere devotion of ordinary working people and the expectation of people.
