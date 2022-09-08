A Prestigious Country with Independence
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a socialist country which firmly adheres to the stand of independence and advances along the road chosen by itself according to its faith.
It has made vigorous advance along the road of socialism without any deviation even in the face of complicated international situation for over 70 years. The secret is that it has maintained it as the fundamental principle of state building to build socialism by dint of self-reliance, holding fast to the revolutionary line of independence.
The Republic set independence as its life and the cornerstone of state building and has developed into a socialist country independent in politics, self-supporting in the economy and self-reliant in national defence, rejecting worship of great power and dogmatism, high-handedness and pressure of outside forces.
It exalts the sovereignty and dignity of the country and the nation by means of independent politics.
Regarding the great Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism as the one and only guiding ideology, it formulates all its lines and policies in keeping with the specific situation of the revolution and the country and the people’s interests and implements them on the strength of its people.
Everything in the state and society serves the people and the masses of the people fuilfil their responsibility and role as the masters of the country. The Republic firmly adheres to the stand of independence in state activities, solves all problems independently according to its faith and achieves the prosperity of the country and the nation by itself and in its own way.
The Korean people absolutely support the socialist country chosen and built by themselves and regard it as their lives.
The DPRK has solid foundations of the independent national economy and powerful self-defence capabilities.
A socialist industrial state was built on the debris of war in a short period of time. It was the fruition of its line of building an independent national economy and the revolutionary spirit of self-reliance and fortitude displayed by the Korean people.
The country is further consolidating the foundations of its independent national economy as the days go by. Modern factories and rural communities and houses are being built and all fields of the national economy are making advance and leap forward despite manifold hardships. The present reality clearly proves the potentials of the independent national economy of the country.
The foundations firmly guarantee the sovereignty of the country and the sustainable development of the economy.
A nation without a powerful military might cannot defend its destiny.
This is a bitter lesson the Korean people gained in their past history as a ruined nation and through confrontation with the imperialists that has lasted from one decade to the next and from one century to the next. So, they laid the military foundation for guaranteeing national sovereignty and prosperity one by one, sparing every penny and tightening their belts under difficult situation. Historically, the imperialists and dominationists directed the spearhead of attack against the DPRK advancing under the banner of independence. However, the Republic has made steady advance even in the face of challenges and pressure that others could not withstand, and thus consolidated the self-reliant defence capability so that no one could look down on it.
Rosy is the future of the DPRK which develops on the basis of independence in politics, self-supporting in the economy and self-reliant in national defence.
Kim Kwang Song
2022-09-07
