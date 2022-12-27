DPRK Agricultural Workers Move into New Houses
New appearances of the Korean-style culture have been unfolded in the rural areas in the city of Pyongyang and North Phyongan, North Hamgyong and South Hamgyong provinces.
Ceremonies of moving into new houses took place on the spot.
Present there were officials of Party and government organs in Pyongyang and relevant provinces, cities and counties, builders, officials of the units which had contributed to the construction and agricultural workers who were provided with new houses.
Congratulatory speeches were made.
House licenses were conveyed amid great excitement and thunderous applause of the participants, to be followed by oath-taking speeches.
Agricultural workers moved into new houses amid the cheerful dancing.
Officials congratulated owners of the new houses, sharing pleasure with them who were very happy to receive excellent houses.
