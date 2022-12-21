SACP Mpumalanga Statement Following its 11th Provincial Congress
16 December 2022
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Mpumalanga Province held a successful 11th provincial congress in Mbombela at the University of Mpumalanga from 9 – 11 December 2022. The congress was held under the theme “Together let us build a powerful, socialist movement of the workers and the poor.”
The congress received messages of support from its revolutionary alliance partners and the Young Communist League of South Africa. The congress also received messages of solidarity from our international solidarity partners: People’s United Democratic Movement, Communist Party of Swaziland and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
On organisational work
The SACP Mpumalanga 11th Provincial Congress acknowledged the growth of the Communist Party in the province after receiving, assessing, and adopting the political, organisational, and financial reports. While the progress was appreciated, it was in the understanding of Congress that a huge task remained ahead and much more work needed to be done. Working-class people are seriously toiling under the harsh conditions that they are subjected to by capitalism.
On governance, crime and state capacity
Poverty, unemployment, and inequality have risen to record high as capitalism has yet again proven to be the most brutal and most inhumane system, particularly to the working class and poor. Amongst the many issues that were tackled are issues that affect the state of government. The state of government as a whole was considered by Congress as a serious matter of concern, as it is with the rest of the communities. This entity remains the only entity of the people that is posed with the responsibility of delivering service to the people.
It is very unfortunate that at the current moment it is the very same government that has been hijacked by individuals that are self-centred, driven by greed to ensure profit maximisation for self-enrichment. They have settled to subject the entire masses of the people of South Africa to abject poverty as basic services are compromised and projects meant to deliver water, electricity, sanitation and other essential services remain incomplete while the money is looted by the few.
They have turned into animals, as they can even go to an extent of killing innocent members of our society if they feel threatened that those individuals stand on their way to looting public money. The SACP continues to call on the law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favour towards who break the law, including those involved in murders. No one has the right to take another person’s life. We further call on the government to abolish the tendering system and focus on the building of the capacity of the state in implementing basic service delivery.
On state and popular power
The SACP Mpumalanga 11th Provincial Congress also took time to discuss the issue of state power contestation and resolved that the SACP will not only contest state power but state and popular power through the ballot under the banner of the SACP in 2024. This shall happen with or without the reconfiguration of the Alliance. This decision is based on the observations that have been made by the Party, with the imperialists being on an offensive with the implementation of neo-liberal austerity measures that have seen the reversing of all the positive gains that have been made by the revolutionary movement in the past 28 years.
On Economy, Energy and Environment
Our people have been plunged into darkness by ESKOM. The SACP in the province is convinced that the institution lacks leadership. We call on the political leadership in particular the Presidency to come to the rescue of the country. Both the people and the economy remain under a serious strain as production has been halted by unavailability of energy.
The people of South Africa continue to lose jobs on a daily basis as a result of ESKOM. Economic growth has been halted and the elite are making a killing as they make inroads into the created platform of IPPs. We note with concern the way the Just Energy Transition is being approached by our government. It seems that our government seeks to please the West in wanting to portray a more liberal state at the expense of the millions of the working class and poor.
We want to put it categorically clear that we are vehemently opposed to the closure of the coal fired power stations. We call on the government to invest even more on carbon capture technologies as it possesses an opportunity to save the environment and create even more jobs rather than retrenchments as a result of closure of production plants.
Chris Hani Commemoration build-up
The SACP in Mpumalanga is flabbergasted by the actions of our Constitutional Court as they have taken a decision to release Comrade Chris Hani’s assassin on parole. Even after our legal application for rescission of the judgment, they have rejected our application.
The SACP and its Alliance have started a program of commemorating the former NEC member of the ANC, Chief of Staff of the joint SACP and ANC military wing, uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK), and the General Secretary of the SACP as we approach the 30th anniversary of his assassination on 10 April 2023. We call on all structures of the movement to join the SACP in its campaign to revive the memory of our revolutionary icon, Comrade Chris Hani.
On gender-based violence
The SACP remains very concerned with the high levels of gender-based violence and reaffirms its position of collaborating with all stakeholders that stand against this pandemic.
International solidarity
The SACP understands the importance of international solidarity and commits to continue taking active part in the international struggles of the working class. We reaffirm our support for the Russian Federation in their fight against the imperialist expansionist agenda of NATO using Ukraine as proxy.
We reaffirm our support for the struggling masses of Swaziland as they wage a democratic struggle against the oppressive tinkhundla regime, as well as the struggle of the Saharawi people and the Palestinians’ resistance against apartheid Israel.
On leadership
Congress appreciated the collective leadership of the SACP Mpumalanga 10th Congress Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) under the leadership of Comrade Bonakele Majuba as the Provincial Secretary and his dedication to revolutionary work in this position over the past 18 years. The congress further elected a leadership collective of the province.
SACP Mpumalanga Officials as duly elected at the SACP Mpumalanga 11th Provincial Congress
1. Lucky Mbuyane: Provincial Secretary
2. Bonakele Majuba: Provincial Chairperson
3. Lindiwe Mostwane: Treasurer
4. Mandla Tibane: First Deputy Secretary
5. Nhlakanipho Zuma: Second Deputy Secretary
6. Andries Mnisi: Deputy Chairperson
PEC members
Sister Zuma Nthabeleng Ramashoai
Mandla Zulu Welcome Mnisi
Sandile Mzilikazi Netty Shongwe
Lesetja Dikgale Fidel Mlombo
Taylor Pookgadi Ambross Mnisi
Maria Magane Sibongile Mtsweni
Williem Lubisi Bhobert Nkosi
Lizzah Phiri Fikile Malandule
Mzwandile Vilakazi Patience Nxumalo
Mandla Mapiyeye Gift Maseko
Thembi Mathebula Meisie Mokoni
Themba Ntimane Moratuwa Mnisi
Sipho Siwela
