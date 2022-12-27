Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of 8th WPK Central Committee Convened
Thanks to the mature leadership of the great Workers' Party of Korea and the indomitable fighting spirit of the Korean people, the unprecedented challenges and trials that hindered and hampered their advance have been frustrated, and the DPRK is making all efforts to accomplish its far-reaching ideal while aspiring to a more confident direction of advance.
The eventful and changeful present world, in which unpredictable difficulties constantly threatening the existence and development of the country and its people are cropping up repeatedly, requires the WPK assuming a solemn duty to lead the Korean-style socialism to a greater victory, to make more responsible, scientific and timely judgment and determination.
Thanks to the correct choice, seasoned leadership and tenacious practical ability of the Party Central Committee, the Korean revolution, which is surely advancing along the road chosen by itself according to its timetable while turning the worst-ever crises into a phase of development and leap forward after the foundation of the DPRK, has now greeted a significant time of setting out the guidelines for the development of the Party and the state for the new year after reviewing a year of ordeals in which the arduousness of all the past years has been aggregated.
The Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth WPK Central Committee was convened at the office building of the Party Central Committee on December 26, Juche 111 (2022) at a historic time when the entire Party, the whole country and all the people vow to make a vigorous struggle in the new year 2023 for opening up a new phase for the prosperity of the state and its eventful development with the pride and confidence that they pioneered the second course of implementing the five-year plan in the spirit of fortitude by turning out as one in the implementation of the great programme set forth at the 4th and 5th plenary meetings of the 8th Party Central Committee.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, attended the meeting.
Present there were Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won, Choe Ryong Hae, Pak Jong Chon and Ri Pyong Chol, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Party Central Committee.
Officials of the departments of the Party Central Committee, leading officials of ministries, national agencies, provincial level leadership bodies and city, county and major industrial establishments were present as observers.
The presidium of the meeting was elected with members of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee authorized the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un to preside over the meeting.
Kim Jong Un summarized the development course in which the Party has made more dynamic and wider progress in socialist construction while overcoming hardship and challenges equivalent to the ten-year struggle of the revolution for the past two years since the 8th Party Congress, and made a scientific analysis and appreciation of the successes and progresses brought about in the course.
Noting that it is a precious experience we have gained through the arduous struggle of 2022 to deeply grasp the peculiarities of the recent internal and external environment and clarify the future direction of the development of the state affairs as well as the successes achieved in the arduous course, he stressed the need to lay out more exciting and confident struggle policies based on valuable facts that achieved practical advance while persevering all difficulties.
Stressing the need for the members of the Party central leadership body to display a high sense of responsibility and activeness in the discussion of agenda items, bearing deep in mind their heavy responsibility and duty, he declared that the plenary meeting was on the agenda.
The plenary meeting unanimously approved five major agenda items, including the review of the implementation of major Party and state policies in 2022, the work plan for 2023, the implementation of the state budget for 2022 and the draft state budget for 2023.
It went into the discussion of the first agenda item.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un started a report on the first agenda item.
The report referred to the fact that the national power of the DPRK has remarkably increased in all fields of politics, military, the economy and culture, and successes and progress have been made in carrying out the gigantic tasks set forth at the fourth and fifth plenary meetings of the Eighth Party Central Committee through this year's unprecedentedly arduous and fierce struggle, comprehensively analyzed and estimated in detail the experience and lessons accumulated in the course.
It clarified the main goals to be attained in 2023 in the key industrial sectors of the national economy, including the metal, chemical, electric power, coal and machine industries, and in various sectors of the national economy, including the construction, agriculture and light industry, and the ways for carrying them out.
The participants in the plenary meeting are attentively listening to the report of Kim Jong Un who proudly reviews the all-people struggle of this year which achieved splendid development in the spirit of fortitude and indicates the strategic and tactical policies and tasks for practical action to propel a fresh leap forward in building Korean-style socialism.
The historic report continues.
