NADA Conducts Important Test for Development of Reconnaissance Satellite
The National Aerospace Development Administration of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea conducted an important final-stage test for the development of reconnaissance satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on December 18.
A spokesperson for the NADA said that the test was mainly aimed to evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system.
The test was conducted in the mode of evaluating the processing capability and stability of data transmission devices while verifying the reliability of ground control system including photography control command and attitude control command for various kinds of photographing equipment in the optimum environment simulating space environment after high-angle launch of a test-piece satellite into the altitude of 500km with one panchromatic camera for 20m resolution test, two multispectral cameras, video transmitter and transmitters and receivers of several bands, control devices and batteries, he said.
The test confirmed the important technical indices including the technology of camera operation in space environment, data processing and transmission capability of communication devices and the tracking and controlling accuracy of ground control system. The NADA said this is an important success which has gone through the final gateway process of the launch of reconnaissance satellite.
The NADA announced that it would finish the preparations for the first military reconnaissance satellite by April 2023.
The results of the important test were immediately reported to the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
2022-12-19
