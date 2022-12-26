Iran Says New Round of Fence-mending Talks with Saudi Arabia Possible in Baghdad
Monday, 26 December 2022 7:06 PM
This illustrative file picture shows the national flags of Iran (L) and Saudi Arabia.
The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has suggested that representatives from the Islamic Republic would most likely launch a new round of talks with their Saudi counterparts in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad aimed at mending strained ties between the two nations.
“Our stance regarding Saudi Arabia and the process of negotiations between the two countries is quite clear. Fortunately, it seems that the two sides see eye to eye about the constructive and positive course of talks,” Nasser Kan’ani said at a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.
He added that five rounds of talks mediated by the Iraqi government have been held between the official delegations of the two countries in Baghdad.
“Given the status quo, it is likely to hold a new round of talks in Baghdad. Our Iraqi friends put in good efforts as to hosting previous talks between the two countries, and fortunately they continue their endeavors. The Iraqi side is trusted by both sides, and its efforts to create suitable conditions for holding a new round of dialogue are welcomed,” he noted.
Kan’ani also hailed the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of a regional conference in Jordan as positive, a gesture of goodwill and an indication of preparedness to continue the tension-easing talks.
“We view the latest comments by the Saudi foreign minister concerning readiness for talks with Iran as positive and welcome them. Apparently, both sides are willing to take new steps to move forward. Based on Iran’s declared and practical policy, negotiations can continue till resumption of official diplomatic ties between the two important regional countries and we welcome this trend,” the Iranian diplomat said.
Kan'ani's remarks came after al-Araby al-Jadeed news website, citing two senior Iraqi officials, reported that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has ordered Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and a team from his office to resume mediation efforts between Tehran and Riyadh in order to arrange a new meeting between delegates from the two parties.
The Iraqi officials have been instructed to open up channels of communication between Iran and Saudi Arabia to secure a new meeting between their representatives.
The Saudi foreign minister says Iran is a part of the region and a neighbor and that Riyadh will keep extending its hand towards Tehran for cooperation.
“Sudani hopes to achieve his first foreign achievement at this level,” one of the officials pointed out.
He also confirmed that the Iraqi prime minister “has been briefed on the details and progress of the previous rounds of talks, and informed of the points of contention as well as common grounds that have been achieved.”
Back in July, Amir-Abdollahian lauded the “constructive” role played by Iraq in advancing the regional dialogue, saying that there has been “progress” in the last five rounds of talks with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister also said his country intends to establish a close and friendly relationship with Iran.
“We certainly have the intent to build a positive relationship with our neighbors in Iran,” he told English-language France 24 television news network in an interview on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.
He, however, added that there were still differences with Tehran that currently prevented his meeting with Amir-Abdollahian.
Iraq’s new premier says he hopes to continue fence-mending talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.
The kingdom then pursued a confrontational foreign policy toward the Islamic Republic, especially during the administration of former US President Donald Trump, with whom the Saudi rulers had close ties.
Saudi Arabia appears to have recently changed its antagonistic course, showing willingness through diplomatic channels and third parties to mend fences with Tehran and resume bilateral relations.
The two neighbors remain deeply divided over a set of regional issues, mainly the destructive and protracted Saudi war on Yemen.
No comments:
Post a Comment