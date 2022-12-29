Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Regular Flights to Mekelle
December 28, 2022
• Ethio Telecom restores services in 27 towns of conflict- affected areas
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA– Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced that it is going to resume regular flights from Addis Ababa to Mekelle today.
Briefing journalists on Monday, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew restated that the suspended airline transport from Addis Ababa to Mekelle will resume today.
It was learnt that following the peace agreement concluded between the federal government and TPLF, the aviation staff went to Mekele and confirmed that Mekelle is in a good condition for flight.
“We are truly pleased with the resumption of flights to Mekelle. The resumption of these flights will enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve the society. We are ready to serve our passengers who are traveling on the route between Addis Ababa and Mekelle and play our part in the socio-economic development of our country,” the CEO stated.
As to the CEO, the flight starting today will be conducted once a day, and based on the needs of the customers, there will be a situation where the number of flights can be increased, the CEO said.
Ethiopian currently operates to a total of 20 domestic destinations and plans to increase this number in the coming years.
CEO Mesfin also mentioned that works are being done to start the suspended flight activity in all the flight destinations of Tigray state.
The flight resuming today will create a great opportunity to reunite the people of Tigray with their families who had been disconnected due to the conflict, and foster social and economic activities.
Meanwhile, Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru announced that telecom services have been resumed in 27 towns of Tigray state.
The maintenance of some 1,800 km fiber optics line is underway, it was learnt.
The maintenance of 931 km of the line has so far been completed; she said adding that as a result 27 towns were able to regain telecom services.
According to the CEO, efforts have also been carried out with great commitment to restoring telecom services to enterprises and humanitarian organizations in addition to service providing institutions and banks.
The Ethiopian Herald 28 December 2022
