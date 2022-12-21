Guidance to Important Test of Strategic Significance
Another important test of strategic significance was conducted in the DPRK on December 15 amid the practical successes made by the indomitable will and strenuous efforts of the scientists and technicians in the defence science research field to devotedly attain the important key goals for the building up of national defence capability set by the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
An important institute under the Academy of Defence Science succeeded in the static firing test of high-thrust solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140tf, the first of its kind in the country, at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the morning of December 15.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, guided the important test on the spot.
He was accompanied by Secretary Jo Yong Won and Deputy Department Director Kim Jong Sik of the WPK Central Committee.
The aim of this test was to verify all technical specific features of the high-thrust solid-fuel motor based on the thrust vector controlling technology.
The test results scientifically and clearly showed that all the technical indices, including the motor’s thrust, specific impulse, combustion character, duration and thrust vector controlling character, agree with the design values, and fully proved its reliability and stability scientifically.
This important test has provided a sure sci-tech guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un highly praised the Academy of Defence Science for having successfully solved another important problem in carrying out the five priority tasks facing the strategic weapon field under the five-year plan for the development of defence science and weapon systems set forth by the Eighth Party Congress. And he gave warm encouragement to its scientists and technicians, expressing the expectation that another new-type strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time.
Encouraged by his deep trust, all the defence scientists hardened their will to carry into practice the plan of the Party Central Committee by firmly taking another reliable greatest strength as soon as possible with the pride and confidence that they made a mighty creation by their own efforts and technology.
KCNA
2022-12-16
