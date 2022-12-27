Presentation of Agricultural Workers Marks 50th Anniversary of Enactment of DPRK Socialist Constitution
Agricultural workers and members of the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea held a presentation on the virtues of the peerlessly great men in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the enactment of the Socialist Constitution on December 26.
Present there were officials of the UAWK Central Committee, officials of the UAWK and agricultural workers in the city of Pyongyang.
Speakers praised the immortal exploits of the peerlessly great men who consolidated the legal foundation for guaranteeing the prosperity of the country and the eternal happiness of people by enacting the most popular and revolutionary Socialist Constitution unparalleled in the world, and enriching and developing it.
